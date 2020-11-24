Nurse died at home, inquest hears
- Credit: Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
A 36-year-old mother died at home, an inquest has heard.
Cheryl Anne Cavanagh, from Beeston Regis was found unresponsive in her home in the village on October 16.
At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday November 24, Jacqueline Lake, area coroner for Norfolk said Ms Cavanagh had been employed as a nursing assistant.
Her cause of death was given as alcohol toxicity.
Following Ms Cavanagh’s death her friends and family paid tribute to the sports-loving nurse and mother of two “who loved to help” people.
You may also want to watch:
Her mother, Anne Cavanagh, said: “Cheryl touched so many lives and had an infectious personality - she was unique. She loved her family wholeheartedly. Her boys were her reason to get up everyday.
“She will always be remembered by those she knew and touched with her devoted love for all who she knew.”
Most Read
- 1 Welcome to our new website
- 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
- 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
- 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
- 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
- 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
- 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
- 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
- 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
- 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics
The inquest has been adjourned until April 8 2021.