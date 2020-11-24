News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Nurse died at home, inquest hears

person

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:34 PM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020
Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 36-year-old mother died at home, an inquest has heard.

Cheryl Anne Cavanagh, from Beeston Regis was found unresponsive in her home in the village on October 16.

At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday November 24, Jacqueline Lake, area coroner for Norfolk said Ms Cavanagh had been employed as a nursing assistant.

Her cause of death was given as alcohol toxicity.

Following Ms Cavanagh’s death her friends and family paid tribute to the sports-loving nurse and mother of two “who loved to help” people.

You may also want to watch:

Her mother, Anne Cavanagh, said: “Cheryl touched so many lives and had an infectious personality - she was unique. She loved her family wholeheartedly. Her boys were her reason to get up everyday.

“She will always be remembered by those she knew and touched with her devoted love for all who she knew.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

The inquest has been adjourned until April 8 2021.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

person

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200...

Emily Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus