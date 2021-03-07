News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Charred remains show aftermath of fire at children's play area

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:29 AM March 7, 2021   
The charred remains show the damage caused to the children's play equipment at Normanston Park in Lowestoft.

The charred remains show the damage caused to the children's play equipment at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular children's play area has been closed after equipment was badly damaged by a fire.

The children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft remained cordoned off on Saturday afternoon after the blaze.

Firefighters had spent 15 minutes tackling the blaze in the play area of the popular park at 3.51am on Saturday, March 6.

The fire at the children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft.

The fire at the children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft South fire station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South fire station Twitter

A crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station responded in the early hours following reports of a fire in Normanston Park, Lowestoft.

They were called to the park off Normanston Drive and a brigade spokesman said: "Blue Watch from Lowestoft South Fire Station attended a fire during the night at Normanston Park in north Lowestoft.

The cordoned off children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft, with the charred remains of the equipment.

The cordoned off children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft, with the charred remains of the equipment. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"Children's play park equipment affected by fire, extinguished with one hose reel."

You may also want to watch:

The flames were quickly put out and the scene was cleared by 4.06am.

Police and the council were subsequently informed.

The children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft.

The children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Most Read

  1. 1 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
  2. 2 Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation
  3. 3 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
  1. 4 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
  4. 7 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Anger at new plans for landmark Victorian hotel
  6. 9 Plans lodged for KFC and Starbucks off A140 and A143
  7. 10 New owners of hairdressers plan to buy out 10 salons in six months

The Lowestoft Town Council-run play area was closed on Saturday, with tape cordoning off the entrance.

Charred remains showed where the blaze had damaged the play equipment, with children unable to access the popular play area.

The Normanston Park sign.

The Normanston Park sign. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

On Saturday afternoon, a mum visiting Normanston Park with her children said it was "awful" to see the equipment damaged and the play area out of use.

One parent said her children "love going to that play park" while others described it as "selfish" and "so sad".

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Downham Market town councillors discussed the site on Bexwell Road at a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 2.

Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim

Sarah Hussain

person
Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Where are the best and worst McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor? Photo: Archant

Date given for opening of new McDonald's

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus