Charred remains show aftermath of fire at children's play area
- Credit: Mick Howes
A popular children's play area has been closed after equipment was badly damaged by a fire.
The children's play area at Normanston Park in Lowestoft remained cordoned off on Saturday afternoon after the blaze.
Firefighters had spent 15 minutes tackling the blaze in the play area of the popular park at 3.51am on Saturday, March 6.
A crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station responded in the early hours following reports of a fire in Normanston Park, Lowestoft.
They were called to the park off Normanston Drive and a brigade spokesman said: "Blue Watch from Lowestoft South Fire Station attended a fire during the night at Normanston Park in north Lowestoft.
"Children's play park equipment affected by fire, extinguished with one hose reel."
The flames were quickly put out and the scene was cleared by 4.06am.
Police and the council were subsequently informed.
The Lowestoft Town Council-run play area was closed on Saturday, with tape cordoning off the entrance.
Charred remains showed where the blaze had damaged the play equipment, with children unable to access the popular play area.
On Saturday afternoon, a mum visiting Normanston Park with her children said it was "awful" to see the equipment damaged and the play area out of use.
One parent said her children "love going to that play park" while others described it as "selfish" and "so sad".