Investigation continues into crash death of 17-year-old

Published: 11:53 AM February 9, 2021

The inquest into the death of Charlie Turner, who died from his injuries at a crash at Middleton, has been adjourned. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

An inquest into the death of a 17-year-old has been adjourned for a further review while investigations continue.

Charlie Turner died on April 28, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn, six days after he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Middleton.

Mr Turner, of Thieves Bridge Road, Watlington, near King's Lynn, was a passenger in a car that left the road and flipped over into a field.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake held a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, February 9, where she adjourned the inquest to May 5 as, due to an ongoing investigation, it was not ready to be heard.

Mr Turner's inquest was opened on July 24 2020 by Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk.

At the opening the medical cause of death was recorded as a brain injury due to cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of positional asphyxia following a road traffic accident.

A pre-inquest review was also held on August 22 last year.



