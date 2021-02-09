News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigation continues into crash death of 17-year-old

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:53 AM February 9, 2021   
An inquest into the death of a 17-year-old has been adjourned for a further review while investigations continue. 

Charlie Turner died on April 28, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn, six days after he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Middleton.

Mr Turner, of Thieves Bridge Road, Watlington, near King's Lynn, was a passenger in a car that left the road and flipped over into a field.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake held a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, February 9, where she adjourned the inquest to May 5 as, due to an ongoing investigation, it was not ready to be heard. 

Mr Turner's inquest was opened on July 24 2020 by Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk. 

At the opening the medical cause of death was recorded as a brain injury due to cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of positional asphyxia following a road traffic accident.

A pre-inquest review was also held on August 22 last year.


