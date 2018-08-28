Search

Charity shop takes to the road with mobile store after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 10:29 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 06 November 2018

Mobile 'Stop & Shop' charity store will be set up on the Tuesday Market Place. Photo: Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder

A charity shop which was completely destroyed in a fire in West Norfolk last month, has reopened with a mobile ‘stop and shop’ store.

Sue Ruder shop in King's Lynn destroyed by fire on October 18. Picture: While There is LightSue Ruder shop in King's Lynn destroyed by fire on October 18. Picture: While There is Light

Staff and volunteers from the King’s Lynn Sue Ryder store will be setting up shop on the Tuesday Market Place with their mobile ‘stop and shop’ store.

On October 18, a huge blaze ripped through the High Street shop, destroying the building and most of its contents, but it has not deterred dedicated staff and volunteers.

Jo Panks, retail area manager for north, south and west Norfolk, said: “All the Sue Ryder staff and volunteers were obviously extremely shocked and saddened by this awful event but our resilience and determination has kicked in as the healthcare we raise funds for is just so important to us.”

This determination is the reason behind opening the mobile store.

Ms Panks said: “Not only are we taking our ‘stop & shop’ trailer out and about, we are looking for a temporary premises in King’s Lynn so the team can continue with the wonderful work they do and get back into the community - our customers are really missing us.”

The mobile shop will be on the Tuesday Market place, today (November 6) and next Tuesday, November 13 from 10am.

