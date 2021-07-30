Shop to reopen after fire which caused 'significant' damage
A charity store which was forced to remain closed after a fire, is officially reopening.
The Sue Ryder shop is set to reopen at 9.30am on Saturday July 31, in Great Yarmouth, after six months of being closed.
This comes after a fire broke at the shop's entrance, on Regent Street, and caused “significant smoke damage” on Tuesday, April 27 - which delayed its reopening after lockdown.
Shop manager, Sara Wild, said she was "excited" the store was reopening.
“There is something for everyone and I am sure shoppers will be delighted by the exceptional quality, value and wide range of goods we will be selling."
The store is also calling on the public to consider volunteering for the store. Volunteers can help with everything from sorting and preparing stock, to merchandising and sales.
A spokesman added: “By supporting Sue Ryder in any way, locals can help to provide more care to more people through Sue Ryder’s bereavement, palliative and neurological services while meeting new people and creating a new social circle in the local community."
For more information on Sue Ryder stores, visit www.sueryder.org/support-us/shop-with-us.
