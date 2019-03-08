Norwich City player returns to home town in support of Dereham pupil Lewis Atkins

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. From left: Alfie Payne, Harry Cottenden, Neatherd's PE teacher Carl Barron, Todd Cantwell and Bobby Copping. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

A Norwich City footballer returned to his home town to help raise funds for a teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time.

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

Midfielder Todd Cantwell appeared at Neatherd High School in Dereham to play in a charity match for Help Delete Cancer FC, against a team made up of staff from the school.

The 21-year-old recently celebrated the second promotion of his senior career after the Canaries confirmed their place in the Premier League.

Organised by former pupil Harry Cottenden, the match was held to fundraise for currently student Lewis Atkins, who was recently told he was facing his cancer journey again .

Cantwell was joined by Norwich City's U23s captain, Alfie Payne, and Bobby Copping of Bury FC.

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

Pupils from the school turned out to watch the match, which took place over lunchtime. Despite staff battling away, they lost three-nil.

Physical education teacher Carl Barron, who was also captain of the staff team, said: "The staff tried very hard against a young and athletic team and held their own."

The match was just one of the activities which took place during the charity day at the school.

Students paid £1 to wear football shirts, sports clothes or everyday clothes for the day. Staff also donated and together the school managed to raise more than £1,200.

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

Rachel Jacobs, head of student support at Neatherd, said: "Part of the money will go straight to Lewis' family and the rest goes to Buxton Ward at the NNUH - this is the ward that cares for Lewis, and Neatherd will be able to fund some equipment for them.

"Lewis has identified this as being his choice of charity."

Headteacher Chris Smith added: "It is just wonderful to see the whole school community come together to support one of our students during a difficult time."

Help Delete Cancer FC will be taking part in another charity match for the same cause, against an all-star celebrity team on Saturday May 18 from noon till 2pm at Fakenham Town Football Club.

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

- Donations can be made via Harry Cottenden's Just Giving page .

