Caleb, 11, taking on cycling challenge in memory of uncle

Published: 5:30 AM January 13, 2021

Caleb Calver, 11, from Norwich, who is cycling 250 miles in a month for Nelson's Journey child bereavement charity. - Credit: Laura Calver

An 11-year-old boy who was devastated by his uncle's death is raising money for the charity which supported his family by cycling 250 miles in a month.

Caleb Calver, from Tills Road in Norwich, along with his parents and three younger siblings, were helped by child bereavement charity Nelson's Journey after his uncle Luke Boorman, 25, was discovered dead in his overturned car on the A47 on January 17 last year.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard how the young father and chef, from Toyle Road, Norwich, had been reported missing after last being seen on a night out on January 14.

Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, Catherine Wood, described Mr Boorman as a "well-loved young man" and added it appeared he had intended to take his own life.

Caleb, a Sewell Park Academy student, wanted to raise money for Nelson's Journey and his mother, Laura Calver, 30, came up with the challenge.

He wanted to raise £1,000 but has already raised over £1,200.

He said: "I wanted to fundraise for Nelsons Journey because they helped me and my family so much when my uncle Luke died and I want to give something back to them to say thank you and so they can help other people.”

Mrs Calver said her son was most affected by the death, out of her four children, which brought up feelings of anger for the youngster.

Luke Boorman, 25, who died in January 2020, pictured in December 2017 with his daughter Ava, and nephew Caleb Calver (in the back row). He is also pictured with Caleb's younger brothers Rorey Calver (left) and Dylan Calver. - Credit: Laura Calver

She said: "I'm amazed at how well he has got on with it. He is really enjoying it. He is a nice and sensible boy and it gives him independence. His face lights up when he finds out how much he has raised. It is also helping him in lockdown.

"Luke would have been so proud of him. He would have been joining in and baked him a cake. He liked to help everyone."

Mrs Calver added the challenge was a way of marking the anniversary of her brother's death in a positive way and he has so far cycled 114 miles.

On the January 17, Caleb will cycle past Mr Boorman's home and Earlham Park where a vigil was held.

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant

Simon Wright, Nelson's Journey chief executive, said: "We wish Caleb all the best for his challenge, and we hope that he's been encouraged by the response he's received from his brilliant fundraising for our work."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/calebsbikeridefornelsonsjourney







