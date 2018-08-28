Charity Christmas lights dazzle in Diss and Harleston
PUBLISHED: 11:54 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 07 December 2018
Homeowners in Diss and Harleston who have bedecked their houses in thousands of Christmas lights have seen the big switch-on in aid of good causes.
Harleston couple Sue Sanford, who recovered from breast cancer 15 years ago, and her partner Peter George have lit up their front garden in Pound Close for the 17th year running for the charity Cancer Research UK.
The couple have been putting on a Christmas lights display every year since 2001 using a huge collection of dazzling festive decorations from lights to glowing snowmen they have bought and created over the years.
Meanwhile in Diss Harry Partridge has also switched on his popular annual display in Skelton Road in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity.
He said: “We’ve been putting up Christmas light for just over 20 years and never asked for anything in return.
This year we thought we would try raise just a little bit of money towards this great charity.”
People can donate towards the charity at a special Just Giving page