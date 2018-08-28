Search

Advanced search

Charity Christmas lights dazzle in Diss and Harleston

PUBLISHED: 11:54 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 07 December 2018

Sue Sanford is raising money for Cancer Research with her Christmas lights in Harleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sue Sanford is raising money for Cancer Research with her Christmas lights in Harleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Homeowners in Diss and Harleston who have bedecked their houses in thousands of Christmas lights have seen the big switch-on in aid of good causes.

Every year Sue Sanford's home in Harleston is decorated to raise money for charity. Picture: Nick ButcherEvery year Sue Sanford's home in Harleston is decorated to raise money for charity. Picture: Nick Butcher

Harleston couple Sue Sanford, who recovered from breast cancer 15 years ago, and her partner Peter George have lit up their front garden in Pound Close for the 17th year running for the charity Cancer Research UK.

The couple have been putting on a Christmas lights display every year since 2001 using a huge collection of dazzling festive decorations from lights to glowing snowmen they have bought and created over the years.

Meanwhile in Diss Harry Partridge has also switched on his popular annual display in Skelton Road in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity.

Harry Partridge has switched on his popular annual display in Skelton Road, Diss, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children's charity. Picture: Harry PartridgeHarry Partridge has switched on his popular annual display in Skelton Road, Diss, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children's charity. Picture: Harry Partridge

He said: “We’ve been putting up Christmas light for just over 20 years and never asked for anything in return.

This year we thought we would try raise just a little bit of money towards this great charity.”

People can donate towards the charity at a special Just Giving page

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

House fire caused by Christmas decorations leaves two people in hospital

Norfolk Fire Service are reminding people of the dangers of Christmas decorations after two residents were taken to hospital after a house fire in Watlington. Picture: Norfolk Fire & Rescue
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast