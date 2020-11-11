Search

Advanced search

10-year-old’s Afro hair donation prompts search to find wig maker

PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 11 November 2020

Carly Gorton, 10, had hoped to donate her hair to charity to support other children but has learnt there is difficulty around making Afro wigs from Afro hair. Picture: Anna Mudeka

Carly Gorton, 10, had hoped to donate her hair to charity to support other children but has learnt there is difficulty around making Afro wigs from Afro hair. Picture: Anna Mudeka

Archant

A 10-year-old girl who wished to shave off her Afro locks to make a wig for children who have lost their hair is on the hunt for a charity to accept it as a donation.

Carly Gorton, 10, had hoped to donate her hair to charity to support other children but has learnt there is difficulty around making Afro wigs from Afro hair. Picture: Anna MudekaCarly Gorton, 10, had hoped to donate her hair to charity to support other children but has learnt there is difficulty around making Afro wigs from Afro hair. Picture: Anna Mudeka

Carly Gorton, 10, from Southburgh, near Hingham, first asked her parents in March if she could shave off her hair like her friend after learning one of her teachers wears a wig due to alopecia.

Her mum Anna Mudeka and dad Mark began looking for a charity in August but found nowhere in the UK takes hair like Carly’s due to its structure, but instead use straight black hair and curl it into the requested hairstyle.

The family hope by highlighting the issue they can find a wig maker so Carly can help others like her.

Mrs Mudeka said: “There are no organisations in the UK that can take the type of hair Carly has.

Phil Brace, chief executive of Little Princess Trust. Picture: Little Princess TrustPhil Brace, chief executive of Little Princess Trust. Picture: Little Princess Trust

“There are so many places you can donate in America. She is adamant it should go to another child like her.”

Carly, who is a year six pupil at Norwich High School for Girls, described it as “weird” that wigs could not be made from her type of hair in the UK but hoped raising awareness may find someone who can.

You may also want to watch:

The family approached the Little Princess Trust which on its website said Afro hair was “unsuitable” for a wig - the wording has since been changed.

“They told me that Afro hair breaks too much and is hard to work with for making wigs this is not mentioned on their website,” she said.

“How do you tell a 10-year-old, your hair is not good enough like your caucasian friends?”

The family have received requests to sell Carly’s hair for commercial wigs, but hope if they can find someone will fundraise to pay for the wig to be made.

Little Princess Trust chief executive Phil Brace said; “The Little Princess Trust is an inclusive charity that supports young people of every race and ethnicity.

“We have sought advice from hair and wig experts to look for ways to use Afro hair donated from our supporters to make into Little Princess Trust wigs. Unfortunately, we are yet to find anyone able to do this.

“This has nothing to do with race but is down to the genetic makeup and physical structure of the hair.

“We will continue to look for ways to accept donated Afro hair in wigs and would appeal to any wig makers who are able to do this to contact us as we would welcome the opportunity to work together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hotel starts ‘posh drive-through’ as chef warns of ‘punishing’ lockdown rules

The Narnia Cakeaway afternoon tea from the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Photography

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

‘The life had gone’ - Norwich woman reflects as grandmother’s historic nursing home to be redeveloped

Sue Leeming looks back at family nostalgia from when her grandmother Joyce Mary Vince used to own Austhorpe House - which will now be turned into homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Meteor shower set to peak with 15 shooting stars every hour

The Leonid meteor shower is set to peak on November 16 and 17. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto