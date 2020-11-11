10-year-old’s Afro hair donation prompts search to find wig maker

Carly Gorton, 10, had hoped to donate her hair to charity to support other children but has learnt there is difficulty around making Afro wigs from Afro hair. Picture: Anna Mudeka Archant

A 10-year-old girl who wished to shave off her Afro locks to make a wig for children who have lost their hair is on the hunt for a charity to accept it as a donation.

Carly Gorton, 10, from Southburgh, near Hingham, first asked her parents in March if she could shave off her hair like her friend after learning one of her teachers wears a wig due to alopecia.

Her mum Anna Mudeka and dad Mark began looking for a charity in August but found nowhere in the UK takes hair like Carly’s due to its structure, but instead use straight black hair and curl it into the requested hairstyle.

The family hope by highlighting the issue they can find a wig maker so Carly can help others like her.

Mrs Mudeka said: “There are no organisations in the UK that can take the type of hair Carly has.

“There are so many places you can donate in America. She is adamant it should go to another child like her.”

Carly, who is a year six pupil at Norwich High School for Girls, described it as “weird” that wigs could not be made from her type of hair in the UK but hoped raising awareness may find someone who can.

The family approached the Little Princess Trust which on its website said Afro hair was “unsuitable” for a wig - the wording has since been changed.

“They told me that Afro hair breaks too much and is hard to work with for making wigs this is not mentioned on their website,” she said.

“How do you tell a 10-year-old, your hair is not good enough like your caucasian friends?”

The family have received requests to sell Carly’s hair for commercial wigs, but hope if they can find someone will fundraise to pay for the wig to be made.

Little Princess Trust chief executive Phil Brace said; “The Little Princess Trust is an inclusive charity that supports young people of every race and ethnicity.

“We have sought advice from hair and wig experts to look for ways to use Afro hair donated from our supporters to make into Little Princess Trust wigs. Unfortunately, we are yet to find anyone able to do this.

“This has nothing to do with race but is down to the genetic makeup and physical structure of the hair.

“We will continue to look for ways to accept donated Afro hair in wigs and would appeal to any wig makers who are able to do this to contact us as we would welcome the opportunity to work together.”