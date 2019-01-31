Criminal charges could be brought in crash death of beloved family man, inquest hears

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett

Prosecutions could be brought after a motorcyclist died on a busy road, an inquest has heard.

Nigel Reynolds, 53, from West Dereham, died on January 31, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after a crash on the A134 in Stradsett, near Downham Market, on the same day.

An inquest review was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Tuesday, November 19.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "Mr Reynolds was in a road traffic collision on the A134 at Stradsett. He was riding a motorcycle. The police are waiting to see if there will be criminal proceedings."

Following the death of the 53-year-old maintenance engineer, his family described him as a "family man" and "friend to many" in a statement.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest for another review to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 19.