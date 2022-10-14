Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after weeks of turmoil

Breaking

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked from his position as chancellor following weeks of turmoil - Credit: PA

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor 38 days after he was appointed to the position.

The news comes amid speculation prime minister Liz Truss will announce a screeching U-turn on the chancellor's mini-budget announced at the end of last month.

The former chancellor arrived at Downing Street to meet the prime minister just after noon, entering through the back door, having returned early from the US for crisis talks with the prime minister.

He becomes the second shortest serving chancellor the UK has had on record.

Kwasi Kwarteng arriving in London after flying back from the US for emergency talks with PM Liz Truss - Credit: PA

Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.

Mr Kwarteng’s departure may give Ms Truss some brief breathing space as she seeks to shore up her battered authority after weeks of turmoil following his “fiscal event” last month.

But it will also raise fresh questions about her chances of survival – because she was closely linked to the policies that caused the problems.

The commitments to reverse a hike in national insurance rates and ditch a planned rise in corporation tax, without explaining how they would be paid for, were the key planks of her leadership election campaign.

But after the financial markets took fright – with the pound plummeting against the dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring – the Conservatives have seen their opinion poll ratings tank.