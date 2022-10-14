News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after weeks of turmoil

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:48 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM October 14, 2022
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annu

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked from his position as chancellor following weeks of turmoil - Credit: PA

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor 38 days after he was appointed to the position.

The news comes amid speculation prime minister Liz Truss will announce a screeching U-turn on the chancellor's mini-budget announced at the end of last month.

The former chancellor arrived at Downing Street to meet the prime minister just after noon, entering through the back door, having returned early from the US for crisis talks with the prime minister.

He becomes the second shortest serving chancellor the UK has had on record.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street, London, after returning from t

Kwasi Kwarteng arriving in London after flying back from the US for emergency talks with PM Liz Truss - Credit: PA

Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.

Mr Kwarteng’s departure may give Ms Truss some brief breathing space as she seeks to shore up her battered authority after weeks of turmoil following his “fiscal event” last month.

But it will also raise fresh questions about her chances of survival – because she was closely linked to the policies that caused the problems.

Most Read

  1. 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  2. 2 Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden
  3. 3 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
  1. 4 Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory
  2. 5 Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash
  3. 6 Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town
  4. 7 Haven bid for 110 holiday homes on seaside golf course
  5. 8 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
  6. 9 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
  7. 10 Decision made over fate of city's Junkyard Market

The commitments to reverse a hike in national insurance rates and ditch a planned rise in corporation tax, without explaining how they would be paid for, were the key planks of her leadership election campaign.

But after the financial markets took fright – with the pound plummeting against the dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring – the Conservatives have seen their opinion poll ratings tank.

Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Don't Miss

Eric Knowles and the team along with experts Caroline Hawley and Mark Stacey took over the store.

Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Take a look around the Norfolk Feather Company. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Briar Chemicals in Norwich

250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon