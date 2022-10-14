Breaking
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after weeks of turmoil
- Credit: PA
Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor 38 days after he was appointed to the position.
The news comes amid speculation prime minister Liz Truss will announce a screeching U-turn on the chancellor's mini-budget announced at the end of last month.
The former chancellor arrived at Downing Street to meet the prime minister just after noon, entering through the back door, having returned early from the US for crisis talks with the prime minister.
He becomes the second shortest serving chancellor the UK has had on record.
Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.
Mr Kwarteng’s departure may give Ms Truss some brief breathing space as she seeks to shore up her battered authority after weeks of turmoil following his “fiscal event” last month.
But it will also raise fresh questions about her chances of survival – because she was closely linked to the policies that caused the problems.
Most Read
- 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 2 Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden
- 3 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
- 4 Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory
- 5 Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash
- 6 Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town
- 7 Haven bid for 110 holiday homes on seaside golf course
- 8 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
- 9 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
- 10 Decision made over fate of city's Junkyard Market
The commitments to reverse a hike in national insurance rates and ditch a planned rise in corporation tax, without explaining how they would be paid for, were the key planks of her leadership election campaign.
But after the financial markets took fright – with the pound plummeting against the dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring – the Conservatives have seen their opinion poll ratings tank.