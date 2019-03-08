See inside former rifle club up for sale for £125,000
PUBLISHED: 12:36 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 21 October 2019
Archant
A city centre cellar formerly used by a rifle club has gone on the market for £125,000.
The former Eaton Rifle Club on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich, which has been listed for sale. Photo: Musker McIntyre
The space on Upper St Giles Street is accessed by the ground flooor - via a pathway to the side of a block of flats - with steps down to the main area, which is roughly 27 metres long.
You may also want to watch:
It was previously used by Eaton Rifle Club.
Estate agents Musker McIntyre said they'd had a large amount of interest in the property, but say on its listing that uses for the building - such as turning it into a nightclub or bar - may be difficult due to its surroundings.
The former Eaton Rifle Club on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich, which has been listed for sale. Photo: Musker McIntyre
The leasehold is being advertised for £125,000, for 125 years.
More to follow.