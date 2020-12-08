Celebrity belongings go under the hammer for Norfolk charity
Popstar Ed Sheeran and comedian Ricky Gervais were among celebrities who donated items for an auction to fundraise for a Norfolk charity.
More than 200 personal belongings from 100-plus stars went under the hammer to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
Punters bid on goods from famous faces including Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney and Delia Smith, raising a total of £146, 466.
The five best-performing lots were:
1. Night Mare, an original piece of artwork from Tracey Emin - £23,000
2. Headcollar worn by Enable, signed by John Gosden and EACH Ambassador Frankie Dettori - £10,500
3. Dawn French’s Datejust Rolex - £8,000
4. Griff Rhys Jones' Montblanc pen - £7,000
5. Coriolanus book signed by Ralph Fiennes and dedicated to the winner - £4,150
The idea for the auction, called Celebrity Bottom Drawer, came from comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who also donated former possessions.
