Celebrity belongings go under the hammer for Norfolk charity

Ruth Lawes

Published: 6:47 AM December 8, 2020   
Items belonging to Ed Sheeran were sold off at an auction to raise money for EACH.

Items belonging to Ed Sheeran were sold off at an auction to raise money for EACH. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Popstar Ed Sheeran and comedian Ricky Gervais were among celebrities who donated items for an auction to fundraise for a Norfolk charity.

More than 200 personal belongings from 100-plus stars went under the hammer to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Dawn French's Rolex watch, which sold for £8,000.

Dawn French's Rolex watch, which sold for £8,000. - Credit: EACH

Punters bid on goods from famous faces including Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney and Delia Smith, raising a total of £146, 466.

The five best-performing lots were:

1. Night Mare, an original piece of artwork from Tracey Emin - £23,000

2. Headcollar worn by Enable, signed by John Gosden and EACH Ambassador Frankie Dettori - £10,500

3. Dawn French’s Datejust Rolex - £8,000

4. Griff Rhys Jones' Montblanc pen - £7,000

5. Coriolanus book signed by Ralph Fiennes and dedicated to the winner - £4,150

Night Mare, an original piece of artwork by Tracey Emin. It sold for £23,000 at a charity auction.

Night Mare, an original piece of artwork by Tracey Emin. It sold for £23,000 at a charity auction. - Credit: EACH

The idea for the auction, called Celebrity Bottom Drawer, came from comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who also donated former possessions. 

Donations can still be made if you click here.

