Celebrity belongings go under the hammer for Norfolk charity

Published: 6:47 AM December 8, 2020

Items belonging to Ed Sheeran were sold off at an auction to raise money for EACH. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Popstar Ed Sheeran and comedian Ricky Gervais were among celebrities who donated items for an auction to fundraise for a Norfolk charity.

More than 200 personal belongings from 100-plus stars went under the hammer to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Dawn French's Rolex watch, which sold for £8,000. - Credit: EACH

Punters bid on goods from famous faces including Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney and Delia Smith, raising a total of £146, 466.

The five best-performing lots were:

1. Night Mare, an original piece of artwork from Tracey Emin - £23,000

2. Headcollar worn by Enable, signed by John Gosden and EACH Ambassador Frankie Dettori - £10,500

3. Dawn French’s Datejust Rolex - £8,000

4. Griff Rhys Jones' Montblanc pen - £7,000

5. Coriolanus book signed by Ralph Fiennes and dedicated to the winner - £4,150

Night Mare, an original piece of artwork by Tracey Emin. It sold for £23,000 at a charity auction. - Credit: EACH

The idea for the auction, called Celebrity Bottom Drawer, came from comedian Griff Rhys Jones, who also donated former possessions.

Donations can still be made if you click here.