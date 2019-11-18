Search

John Cooper Clarke and Phill Jupitus feature on Antiques Road Trip in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 18 November 2019

Poet Dr John Cooper Clarke and comedian Phill Jupitus seek treasure in Norfolk, with guidance of auctioneer James Braxton and dealer Stephanie Connell, in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Picture: STV Productions/BBC

Poet Dr John Cooper Clarke and comedian Phill Jupitus seek treasure in Norfolk, with guidance of auctioneer James Braxton and dealer Stephanie Connell, in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Picture: STV Productions/BBC

STV Productions/BBC

Competing to see who can unearth the biggest bargains in Norfolk, poet Dr John Cooper Clarke and Phill Jupitus feature in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip this week.

Antiques Road Trip visits Cornucopia in Harleston with (l-r) antiques expert James Braxton, Cornucopia centre manager Erika Hammond, Phill Jupitus, and Cornucopia directors Glen Philpott and David Charles. Picture: CornucopiaAntiques Road Trip visits Cornucopia in Harleston with (l-r) antiques expert James Braxton, Cornucopia centre manager Erika Hammond, Phill Jupitus, and Cornucopia directors Glen Philpott and David Charles. Picture: Cornucopia

The BBC2 programme sees competing celebrities joined by experts as they set off on a road trip in a classic car, on this occasion a chauffeur-driven Vanden Plas Princess and a 1970s Pontiac Trans Am, searching for treasures to make the most money at auction.

Comedian Phill Jupitus is accompanied by auctioneer James Braxton on a visit to Cornucopia at the former Corn Hall in Harleston. John Cooper Clarke is helped by antiques dealer Stephanie Connell.

The episode, which airs on Tuesday, November 19 at 7pm, repeated on Saturday, November 23 at 11am, also features a look at the Norwich School of 19th century artists with Phill having a watercolour lesson on the Norfolk Broads. Meanwhile, John gets to the bottom of just why in some parts of Suffolk and Norfolk a little dancing doll might earn you a free pint of beer.

