Celebration of the life of former Norfolk police inspector Alan Swain

31 May, 2019 - 18:00
Alan Swain. Picture: Swain family

Archant

A celebration of the life of Alan Peter Swain was held instead of a funeral or cremation service.

Mr Swain, 70, who served in the police force for more than 50 years, and was also a keen fisherman, died at home in Hethersett and the celebration was held at the village hall.

More than 100 police and civilian staff colleagues, fishing team members, family and friends, attended, and a 25-minute film of the highlights of his life was shown.

He served all over Norfolk, as a sergeant at Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Norwich. On promotion he served as an inspector at Thetford, and did stints as acting chief inspector and superintendent at King's Lynn, Dereham and wherever needed cover. He retired after 53 years' service in September 2018.

He died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable lung disease, on April 8, after receiving palliative care for only three days.

