Football fans urged to celebrate Euro 2020 final responsibly

Published: 9:50 AM July 11, 2021

Ahead of England’s European Championship final against Italy tonight (Sunday, July 11) Suffolk Police has called on football fans to behave responsibly and safely.

Officers are urging people to enjoy themselves and the game, but to behave appropriately and respect others at all times.

Chief Insp Matt Carney said: “There has been a tremendous atmosphere in the lead up to the finals and we want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their continued support in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way.

“The Euros has been a welcomed opportunity for family and friends to come together and whilst there has been some rowdy behaviour during the tournament, largely people have been in good spirits.

"We encourage fans to please remain high spirited, to show respect and consideration to other football fans, members of the public and emergency service workers, and to stick to social distancing and the public health regulations.

“If you're keen to watch the match at a pub or other public screening, please respect bar staff and make sure you plan ahead and know how you are getting home at the end of the evening.

“Our priority is to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the football, so we will have extra officers on duty patrolling town centres, as well as known trouble spots, to minimise the risk of any alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“Overall, we want people to enjoy themselves and make the finals memorable for the right reasons.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore added: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see England reach the final of the Euros and I will be joining the nation on Sunday evening willing them on to win. It’ll be a great occasion and a fantastic atmosphere for all supporters, whether they are in Wembley or Suffolk, I’m sure.

“We don’t want to spoil the fun we just want to remind everyone to act responsibly – abusive and irresponsible behaviour is not acceptable.

"I’d also like to remind drivers to please think twice before getting behind a wheel on Monday morning, it’s likely to be a late evening and the effects of alcohol last longer than many think."