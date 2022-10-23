Mum's poignant act for 'little soldier' who overcame rare disorder

Hayley Holiday, of Cawston, will be running the London Marathon after her and her husband's daughter Florrie overcame a rare disorder - Credit: Courtesy of the Holiday family

When she was a year-old, little Florrie was diagnosed with a rare disorder.

It came following months of illness culminating in a lumbar puncture procedure and various scans, after which she underwent grueling chemotherapy treatment.

Now her parents, Paul and Hayley Holiday, have spoken out about the condition Langerhans cell histiocytosis after being able to mark the end of their daughter’s treatment at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Mrs Holiday, 38, of Cawston, said: “We are so, so proud of our little soldier.

“She’d been fighting a terrible disease for 18 months and last year we were finally able to celebrate the end of treatment.

“We can’t thank the amazing consultants and oncology and community nurses enough for their continued support. These people are beyond incredible.”

Langerhans cell histiocytosis is a rare disorder that can damage tissue or cause lesions to form in one or more places in the body.

It is a rare disease, so much so that Florrie, now aged three, was asked to take part in a clinical trial with Children with Cancer UK, as Mrs Holiday explained.

“Without the research and life-saving treatment, Florrie may not be with us today.

“Therefore, I am forever grateful for charities such as Children with Cancer UK and all they do in research and fundraising.

“Florrie has finished her treatment and is doing very well, but I am forever aware that too many children are still on their journey and struggling every day.”

Now Mrs Holiday is planning on “giving back” and supporting those that supported them by running the TCS London Marathon in April 2023.

“I have been lucky enough to have been given a place for the London Marathon running for Children with Cancer UK – a charity close to our hearts.

“Training starts soon and it’s my absolute honour to be doing this and thoughts of these children will get me through the dark winter months of training.

“I am doing this marathon for Florrie and all of the children that are fighting cancer as they are truly such warriors.”

The total raised so far is £500, and Mrs Holiday is hoping to reach her target of £2,000.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hayley-holiday