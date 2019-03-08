Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

A man has died in a car crash in a Norfolk village.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Cawston on Sunday night.

A silver Mercedes was travelling along the B1145 at approximately 8.40pm when it left the road near to the Heydon Road junction and collided with a fence and some railings.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

Fire crews from Reepham, Aylsham and Sprowston attended to assist police officers in making the scene safe.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Police on 101.