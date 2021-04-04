Artist opens high street shop - filled with his colourful work

Published: 10:24 AM April 4, 2021

Howard 'Horis' Hornagold at his new shop in Stalham, Caught on Canvas. - Credit: Supplied by Howard Hornagold

The bright and bold colours of Norfolk's landscapes and sunrises take centre stage in the paintings of a Stalham artist who is just about to open his own shop.

Howard Hornagold - known as Horis - has taken over the High Street premises that used to be Jimmy Tooley's charity shop.

Mr Hornagold, who paints in acrylics, said: "I do mostly Norfolk scenes, especially coastal and Broadland scenes. There are a lot of windmills and sunrises - I'm an early bird, so I like getting out there and taking photos and doing paintings off the photos. I add my own twists and bits of colour to them."

Mr Hornagold, 58, said he thought the shop would be a better base for his art business than selling canvasses and prints solely online.

He said he planned to open on April 12, and would also sell art materials including canvasses, paint brushes, charcoals and pencils.

Howard 'Horis' Hornagold at his new shop in Stalham, Caught on Canvas. - Credit: Supplied by Howard Hornagold

You may also want to watch:

He said: "My partner is going to be helping so I can maybe do a bit of online stuff. But the shop will be a working studio as well, so I'll be doing my canvasses in there. "

Mr Hornagold used to work as a decorator, and on offshore oil rigs. He said: "I've always been into art, especially when it's with bright colours and a bit abstract.

"After I retired I got back into it and when the first lockdown happened last year it went really well. A lot of people who saw my paintings said 'you should sell that'.

"So as soon as I saw that vacant shop I went for it."

Mr Hornagold said prices for his artwork would range from £20 for prints, up to £250 for original canvasses, and he said there would also be postcards and greeting cards for sale.



