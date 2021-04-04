Artist opens high street shop - filled with his colourful work
- Credit: Supplied by Howard Hornagold
The bright and bold colours of Norfolk's landscapes and sunrises take centre stage in the paintings of a Stalham artist who is just about to open his own shop.
Howard Hornagold - known as Horis - has taken over the High Street premises that used to be Jimmy Tooley's charity shop.
Mr Hornagold, who paints in acrylics, said: "I do mostly Norfolk scenes, especially coastal and Broadland scenes. There are a lot of windmills and sunrises - I'm an early bird, so I like getting out there and taking photos and doing paintings off the photos. I add my own twists and bits of colour to them."
Mr Hornagold, 58, said he thought the shop would be a better base for his art business than selling canvasses and prints solely online.
He said he planned to open on April 12, and would also sell art materials including canvasses, paint brushes, charcoals and pencils.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "My partner is going to be helping so I can maybe do a bit of online stuff. But the shop will be a working studio as well, so I'll be doing my canvasses in there. "
Mr Hornagold used to work as a decorator, and on offshore oil rigs. He said: "I've always been into art, especially when it's with bright colours and a bit abstract.
Most Read
- 1 New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours
- 2 Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub
- 3 War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest
- 4 Opening date revealed for new Norfolk hospital
- 5 'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest
- 6 Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed
- 7 Luxury penthouse developer and tenant in dispute over heating bills
- 8 Buy a row of shops with a Greggs bakery for £825,000
- 9 Norwich MP's Ku Klux Klan tweet criticised by race report authors
- 10 Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop
"After I retired I got back into it and when the first lockdown happened last year it went really well. A lot of people who saw my paintings said 'you should sell that'.
"So as soon as I saw that vacant shop I went for it."
Mr Hornagold said prices for his artwork would range from £20 for prints, up to £250 for original canvasses, and he said there would also be postcards and greeting cards for sale.