News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Families in need to receive food hampers after teachers' collection

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:27 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:24 AM December 12, 2020
The festive hampers put together by Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich.

The festive hampers put together by Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich. - Credit: Catton Grove Primary School

Families in need will receive food hampers this Christmas thanks to the generosity of teachers.

Catton Grove Primary School on Weston Road, Norwich, has put together 73 festive food hampers which will be given out to families in the local community.

The donations came from staff at the school, £1,000 from the Greggs Foundation, set up to help disadvantaged people across different communities, and a food donation from Asda.

Ann-Marie Lacey, deputy headteacher of Catton Grove Primary School, said: “We have many families who will welcome this token of goodwill during the Christmas season.

“These are unprecedented times for everyone and we have worked closely with the Catton Grove community during this challenging year.”

You may also want to watch:

Each hamper was wrapped with Christmas paper to make them look festive and will be donated before the end of the school term.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas
Key Stage Two

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus