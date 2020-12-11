Families in need to receive food hampers after teachers' collection

Published: 10:27 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:24 AM December 12, 2020

The festive hampers put together by Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich. - Credit: Catton Grove Primary School

Families in need will receive food hampers this Christmas thanks to the generosity of teachers.

Catton Grove Primary School on Weston Road, Norwich, has put together 73 festive food hampers which will be given out to families in the local community.

The donations came from staff at the school, £1,000 from the Greggs Foundation, set up to help disadvantaged people across different communities, and a food donation from Asda.

Ann-Marie Lacey, deputy headteacher of Catton Grove Primary School, said: “We have many families who will welcome this token of goodwill during the Christmas season.

“These are unprecedented times for everyone and we have worked closely with the Catton Grove community during this challenging year.”

You may also want to watch:

Each hamper was wrapped with Christmas paper to make them look festive and will be donated before the end of the school term.