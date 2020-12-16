Chinese takeaway closes its doors after chef comes into contact with Covid-19 patient
A Chinese takeaway has been forced to temporarily close its doors after its chef came into contact with somebody who had tested positive for coronavirus.
A notice has been placed in the window of Tong's takeaway in The Paddocks, Old Catton, informing customers that the restaurant would be closed until further notice after its chef was contacted through Track and Trace.
It reads: "Our chef has been in contact with someone with Covid, we have taken measures to close for 10 days for the safety of cour customers.
"Thank you, see you soon."
It is not clear when the notice was put in the window, but a voicemail message on the takeaway's phone number plays a message to the same effect.
Ricky Wong, owner of the takeaway, has since confirmed that every staff member had since tested negatively for the virus and that he hoped to reopen for track on Saturday, December 19.
