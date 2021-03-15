Cattle lorry problems causes delays on vaccine bus route

Published: 1:53 PM March 15, 2021

A cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham has caused traffic to build up and busses to be delayed. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traffic was held up and buses were delayed after a cattle lorry struggled to load in a Norfolk village.

Konectbus reported a delay to its number four service from Norwich to Swanton Morley, which runs via Swanton Morley Surgery for passengers receiving their covid vaccinations.

It was caused by a cattle lorry on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham.

A spokesperson from Konectbus said: "The 10.15am from Norwich is currently 15 minutes delayed at East Tuddenham unable to pass a cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of road.

"A relief bus will operate the section of route from Dereham to Swanton Morley at 11.23."

