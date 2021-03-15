News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cattle lorry problems causes delays on vaccine bus route

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 1:53 PM March 15, 2021   
A cow. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham has caused traffic to build up and busses to be delayed. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traffic was held up and buses were delayed after a cattle lorry struggled to load in a Norfolk village.

A cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham has caused traffic to build up and busses to be delayed.

A cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham has caused traffic to build up and busses to be delayed. - Credit: Google Maps

Konectbus reported a delay to its number four service from Norwich to Swanton Morley, which runs via Swanton Morley Surgery for passengers receiving their covid vaccinations.

It was caused by a cattle lorry on a narrow section of Mattishall Road in East Tuddenham.

A spokesperson from Konectbus said: "The 10.15am from Norwich is currently 15 minutes delayed at East Tuddenham unable to pass a cattle lorry loading on a narrow section of road.

"A relief bus will operate the section of route from Dereham to Swanton Morley at 11.23."

- For live updates visit the EDP Live Traffic and Travel Map


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, on the roof of the old Mercy nightclub which is to be turned i

Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been cut down while driving on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and Terrington St John.

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
dodgy car yarmouth

Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus