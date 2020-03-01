Cats saved from kitchen fire
PUBLISHED: 08:49 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 01 March 2020
Two cats were rescued by firefighters attending a kitchen fire in a thatched cottage.
Six appliances were sent to the property in Nethergate Street at Hopton, near Garboldisham, in the early hours of today.
Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk attended the blaze. The alarm was raised at 3.30am and the fire took just over an hour to deal with.
The Ixworth station later tweeted: "Ixworth mobilised to kitchen fire in a thatched property along with two appliances from Diss and also one from Bury St Edmunds.
"All occupants safe and well along with two cats rescued."