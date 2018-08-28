Search

Cats Protection welcomes George Freeman MP to Dereham Adoption Centre

PUBLISHED: 09:09 28 November 2018

MP for Mid Norfolk paid a visit to Cats Protection’s Dereham Adoption Centre to see how the charity helps cats in the local area and across the UK. Picture: Adastra Media

Archant

MP for Mid Norfolk paid a visit to Cats Protection’s Dereham Adoption Centre to see how the charity helps cats in the local area and across the UK.

George Freeman visited the centre, in Hoe Road, Longham, which rehomes around 550 cats every year in Norfolk.

He met staff and volunteers at the centre before having a tour and meeting some cats.

Mr Freeman said: “There’s no doubt that cats have a very important role to play in people’s lives, bringing many positive benefits which reduce loneliness and improve owners’ well-being.

“That’s why I wanted to see for myself the work that Cats Protection does to improve feline welfare and to help people across Mid Norfolk welcome a cat into their lives.”

The charity is also a leading voice on cat welfare and is calling on politicians to speak up for cats and support its 2022 agenda highlighting the importance of improving their welfare.

