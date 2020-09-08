Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Concerns are growing for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen for almost a week.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace Catherine Holwell, from Lowestoft, who was reported missing to officers on Monday, September 7.

The 29-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, September 2, and is described as having blonde hair, about 5ft 3ins tall, and was believed to have been wearing a blue coat with white firm trim and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Officers have described Ms Holwell as vulnerable and are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts, or has seen a woman matching the description, is urged to contact officers on 101.