Search

Advanced search

Stars of Norfolk and Waveney: The categories and sponsors

PUBLISHED: 16:12 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 07 October 2020

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020. Picture: Archant Library

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

There are 13 categories in this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - here is a look at each category, and their sponsor, in more detail.

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards celebrates the best and brightest of Norfolk and Waveney life.

And for another year those who deserve recognition - but who do not always get it - will be recognised for the invaluable contribution they make to the lives of others every day.

The awards will be open for nominations up until midnight on Sunday, November 1, so be sure to view the criteria and nominate your stars of Norfolk and Waveney.

Once the awards have closed for entries a panel of judges will select the winner and finalists of each category, who will be announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 19, winners will be announced on Thursday, December 3, with a winner supplement in the EDP on December 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UEA reveals 30 students have coronavirus

The UEA has confirmed that 30 students have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk indoor bowls club shuts after 33 years

Woodlands Indoor Bowls based in Holt Road, Sheringham has closed. Image: Google StreetView

Fish and chip shop owner sells up a year after grand opening

Juber Ali is selling his fish and chip shop in Magdalen Street only a year after opening. Pic: EDP

Police hunt for ‘irate’ man who threw bottle of hand sanitiser at takeaway staff

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man following an incident in Beccles Kebab. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

‘He is a builder’: swearing cyclist assaulted man in shopping centre

The Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher