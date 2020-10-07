Stars of Norfolk and Waveney: The categories and sponsors

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020. Picture: Archant Library Archant

There are 13 categories in this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - here is a look at each category, and their sponsor, in more detail.

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards celebrates the best and brightest of Norfolk and Waveney life.

And for another year those who deserve recognition - but who do not always get it - will be recognised for the invaluable contribution they make to the lives of others every day.

The awards will be open for nominations up until midnight on Sunday, November 1, so be sure to view the criteria and nominate your stars of Norfolk and Waveney.

Once the awards have closed for entries a panel of judges will select the winner and finalists of each category, who will be announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 19, winners will be announced on Thursday, December 3, with a winner supplement in the EDP on December 8.