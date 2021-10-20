Cat left 'terrified' after being dumped next to road by driver
- Credit: Molly Farrar
A rescue centre has condemned the actions of a person who dumped a “terrified” cat at the side of a road.
Feline Care Cat Rescue were called on Monday, October 18, to reports that a cat had been dumped near to a home between East Harling and Kenninghall.
The man who found the cat was in his garden when he heard a car pull up along his hedgerow.
He then heard the car door open and a cat start meowing.
The home owner “rushed out to the road” and saw what appeared to be a red VW Golf driving away at speed and the cat left on the roadside.
He tried coaxing the cat in but it ran into bushes.
The man called the rescue centre in Roudham and its manager Molly Farrar came out to set up a trap, with food inside, to catch it and bring it in.
Ms Farrar said: “When we admitted her, she was soaking wet because it had been raining, very muddy paws, confused and bedraggled. She was very thin.
“Our biggest concern is that the person who dumped the cat isn’t the owner so we want to find out if there someone out there who might be missing their cat.
“From the cat's point of view everything in its world changed in an instant.
"It was a terrifying ordeal being lefty at a road side and ending up somewhere she doesn’t know
“Something dreadful could have happened to it.”
Ms Farrar took to Facebook to express her anger and in a bid to find out if it is a missing cat, which has now been shared more than 1,000 times online.
The centre is withholding the cat’s sex which it will confirm with the owner if they come forward.
She added: “If it was the owner who dumped the car, we will be pleased to find it a nice new home, with a family who can love it and care for it.
“There are a lot of rescue centres in this region and it’s sad they hadn’t contacted any of them and been honest about how urgently they wanted to get rid of it."
If anyone has any information please email the centre, felinecarecats@gmail.com.