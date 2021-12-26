Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

When Emily Thomson wrote a story about a terrified cat being dumped in a cardboard box during the storms earlier this month, her heart broke and she knew she had to have him.

Now, the Eastern Daily Press reporter has welcomed the new family member into her home - and he has made it a very merry cat-mas.

As someone who always swore to be a dog person, I never thought I'd write a story about my pet cat.

But when the RSPCA got in touch about this poor feline who had been abandoned in a storm in Great Yarmouth, my heart broke.

I immediately put my name forward for adoption – if no one stepped forward to claim him that is.

And just a few days later I got a call to process my application to rehome Stormzy - now named Pablo.

The dedication and care shown by the staff at the East Norfolk branch RSPCA was commendable.

I was put through a rigorous process to make sure I was the perfect match for him – and rightly so.

After going through such a traumatic ordeal at the hands of a human I expected Pablo to be nervous and perhaps untrusting.

But when we met him for the first time I was shocked at just how confident and affectionate he was.

I thought I would have to convince my partner but even he fell in love with this silly and very loving cat.

The RSPCA staff went above and beyond to make sure we could get Pablo home for Christmas and fast forward to today, our family of two has increased to three.

After only being with us for a week he is settling in and as he grows more confident his funny personality is starting to shine through.

He loves cuddles on the sofa, playing with his toys and his favourite spot is on the window sill, where he watches the world go by.

I didn’t realise there was something missing in my life until Pablo came home.

As my partner put it: “He's the Christmas gift we didn’t know we needed.”

I think he came into our lives for a reason.

I just hope that we can show him that humans can be kind.

