News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:58 AM December 26, 2021
Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

When Emily Thomson wrote a story about a terrified cat being dumped in a cardboard box during the storms earlier this month, her heart broke and she knew she had to have him. 

Now, the Eastern Daily Press reporter has welcomed the new family member into her home - and he has made it a very merry cat-mas. 

As someone who always swore to be a dog person, I never thought I'd write a story about my pet cat.  

But when the RSPCA got in touch about this poor feline who had been abandoned in a storm in Great Yarmouth, my heart broke. 

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

I immediately put my name forward for adoption – if no one stepped forward to claim him that is.  

And just a few days later I got a call to process my application to rehome Stormzy - now named Pablo. 

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The dedication and care shown by the staff at the East Norfolk branch RSPCA was commendable.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
  2. 2 ‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day
  3. 3 Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year
  1. 4 More sex please, we're Breckland... council lower fees for erotic venues
  2. 5 Town's Christmas Day swim cancelled due to dangerous conditions at sea
  3. 6 Woman dies after crash on A148
  4. 7 The Norwich brewery that had 1,250 pubs!
  5. 8 'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
  6. 9 Magical and free fairy trail launches just outside Norwich
  7. 10 Can you spot yourself in our Christmas Day parkrun picture gallery?

I was put through a rigorous process to make sure I was the perfect match for him – and rightly so. 

After going through such a traumatic ordeal at the hands of a human I expected Pablo to be nervous and perhaps untrusting.

But when we met him for the first time I was shocked at just how confident and affectionate he was. 

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

I thought I would have to convince my partner but even he fell in love with this silly and very loving cat. 

The RSPCA staff went above and beyond to make sure we could get Pablo home for Christmas and fast forward to today, our family of two has increased to three. 

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson

After only being with us for a week he is settling in and as he grows more confident his funny personality is starting to shine through.  

He loves cuddles on the sofa, playing with his toys and his favourite spot is on the window sill, where he watches the world go by. 

I didn’t realise there was something missing in my life until Pablo came home.

As my partner put it: “He's the Christmas gift we didn’t know we needed.” 

I think he came into our lives for a reason. 

I just hope that we can show him that humans can be kind. 

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson.

Pablo the cat, who was abandoned in a cardboard box, has now been rehomed by Eastern Daily Press reporter Emily Thomson. - Credit: Emily Thomson


Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ashton Fox is the only Norfolk player to be chosen as part of English Schools' Football Association (ESFA) 18-man squad.

The Dereham teenager called up by England

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norwich Live News

Police closed part of A47 due to concerns for man's safety

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Dean Smith, 46, of Bushey, Watford, Hertf

Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Stephen "the egg man" Browne on his stall at Fakenham Thursday market

Obituary

Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon