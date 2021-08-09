News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

See stunning views from water tower converted into dream home

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:52 AM August 9, 2021    Updated: 12:12 PM August 9, 2021
water tower

Misia Godebska and Dennis Pedersen at the water tower they have turned into a home at Castle Acre, near Swaffham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Clouds sail over the distant hills like galleons as a storm builds. Dennis Pedersen and Misia Godebska can keep a weather eye on the countryside for miles around from high above the treetops.

For while some convert barns or tart up tumbledown cottages, the couple had far loftier ambitions when it came to their dream home.

water tower

The water tower stands on the outskirts of Castle Acre - Credit: Chris Bishop

Six years ago, they bought a rusting water tower on the edge of Castle Acre, near Swaffham, for £25,000.

They said they thought they could do something "pretty cool" with it. The question was how to turn the 1950s structure into a home.

Architects Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu came up with an eco-build within the tower, using laminated spruce with metal cladding. On the fourth floor, the tank would become a living space with panoramic picture windows. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pedersen, a still life photographer, did much of the donkey work alongside local tradespeople. Even so, the project cost upwards of £350,000.

Dennis Pedersen is converting a water tower in Castle Acre into his new home. Picture: Matthew Usher

Dennis Pedersen pictured with the tower in 2016, shortly after buying it - Credit: Matthew Usher

"I was very involved with the build, I did a lot of the lifting and shifting," he said. "About half way through, I just looked up and thought: 'That's a lot bigger than I thought. Oh God, what have I taken on?

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  2. 5 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  3. 6 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
  6. 9 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
  7. 10 'Am I living my best life?' - Why TV couple quit rat race to farm alpacas

"But once you start, what can you do - you've just got to keep going."

water tower

The former tank at the top of the towers offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ties which helped to keep the tank in shape have been recycled as balustrades for the spiral stairs which wind up through a second tower added to the side, connected to the rooms on each floor by a bridge.

The vessel is lined with its original cast iron panels while the giant ball cocks which switched off the supply when the tank was full have been turned into lamps.

water tower

A view across the fields from the former water tower at Castle Acre - Credit: Chris Bishop

But while the interior's rusty shades shout steampunk chic, the view through the windows simply steals the show. 

"It's really fun in a storm because you feel like you're in a ship at sea," said Ms Godebska, who works as a fashion designer, as the thunderclouds gathered on the horizon. ""It rocks slightly, it still has movement." 

water tower

Storm clouds gather in the distance from the water tower at Castle Acre - Credit: Chris Bishop




Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus