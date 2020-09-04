New £110k children’s playground opens to public
PUBLISHED: 11:48 04 September 2020
Little ones are now able to scale new heights at a brand-new play park including a zip line, monkey bars, and castle tower.
The eagerly awaited Castle Acre Children’s Playground is now open after a massive fundraising effort from the Castle Acre Playing Field Association (CAPFA).
It was officially opened at a lunch event in Castle Acre on August 21 after funding was received from the FCC Communities Foundation, a not for profit business that awards grants for community conservation and heritage projects.
CAPFA chairperson Charlie Williams said: “This vital facility is already making a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider community. We are grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.
“It has united old and young villagers and provided a focus of attention to all community members on the benefits of play and exercise.”
The project has refurbished the surrounding area with new fencing, a new picnic area for families, and local traffic management provision.
