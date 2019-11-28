Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Emergency services have been called to an incident close to Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police cars and an ambulance were all called to the scene near to Tyre Pros garage in Canary Way, Norwich, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, November 28.

More to follow.

Police and ambulance attend an incident near Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Louisa Baldwin. Police and ambulance attend an incident near Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Louisa Baldwin.