Carrow Road making it easier to put on events
- Credit: Mike Page
Norwich City FC has had approval to streamline the process for putting on events at Carrow Road.
The club has submitted an amendment to a safety certificate with the county council, so they no longer have to apply for one-off smaller-scale events.
A spokesman for the club said: "The amendment to the General Safety Certificate covers us for all small-scale events at the stadium over the course of the year.
"Previously, we would have had to apply for a one-off certificate for events such as the upcoming Queen and ABBA tributes.
"This now means that we no longer have to apply to the Safety Advisory Group for each of our smaller events individually."
A public notice said the amendment would also allow for the "beam back" of live football matches and events to external seating areas.
The certificate can be view on request at the council offices by emailing lpu@norfolk.gov.uk
