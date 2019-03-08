Historic city bridge house fetches six-figure sum at auction

An historic building which provides a familiar sight to Norwich City fans on the way to games has been snapped up for more than a quarter of a million pounds.

Carrow Bridge House, which sits on the banks of the River Wensum, next to Carrow Bridge, was placed up for auction at the end of October after Norfolk County Council agreed to dispose of it as an asset.

And now, after a fierce bidding war between more than a dozen prospective buyers, the former bridge master's home was bought for a six-figure sum.

The eventual winner of the online auction, held by SDL Auction, splashed out £254,500 on the early 20th century building, which has been empty since its last tenant was moved on in 2017.

Last month, ahead of the auction, that last tenant, Reginald Dann, called on whoever eventually bought the house to make good use of it.

Mr Dann, who lived in the home since he was just 12 years old - and is now 71 - was reluctantly rehoused in 2017 with the home having deteriorated and the county council aiming to have it demolished.

However, County Hall's bid was unsuccessful after Norwich City Council refused planning permission for the demolition, arguing that knocking it down would cause harm to the wider conservation area nearby, including a medieval Boom Tower on the opposite side of the river.

Speaking last month, Mr Dann said: "I would love to see somebody living in there again and see it restored - living in one place for as long as I did you do get attached.

"It had its problems, but I got use to them and it was always my home. I would be disappointed to see it knocked down."

The landmark was listed with a guide price of just £50,000, however after more than 300 bids were placed this figure was surpassed fivefold.

After an opening bid of £45,000, 305 subsequent bids were made, with the eventual winning bid tipping a quarter of a million.

The former bridge master's house is believed to have originally been built around 1920 and could now be facing a Grand Designs-style refurbishment.

