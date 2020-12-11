News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families to celebrate Christmas at fundraising carol concert

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:52 AM December 11, 2020   
The EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich.

The EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Music-lovers will be able to enjoy festive songs at a fundraising carol concert which starts this weekend.

Carols in the Cloister at Norwich Cathedral, sponsored by the EDP, is fundraising for Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust.

Numbers are limited at the sold-out events which take place on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19.

The 30-minute events for all the family will see the Master of Music Ashley Grote and some of the Cathedral’s choristers and members of the chamber choir lead the singing of popular carols.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "Our usual Festival of Carols clearly wasn't possible this year, but this will be a more than fitting replacement, in a Covid-safe environment. It is a perfect way to get families to think about the true meaning of Christmas."


