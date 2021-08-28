Caroline Flack was told she may be bipolar in weeks before death, mum says

Published: 9:11 AM August 28, 2021

Caroline Flack had been told she may be bipolar shortly before her death, her mother said. - Credit: Nathan Pask

The mother of TV presenter Caroline Flack has said her daughter was told by a doctor she may be bipolar in the weeks before her death.

The 40-year-old, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life in February 2020 after being told she was going to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner ruled.

Caroline Flack. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Love Island and X-Factor presenter Miss Flack, who had battled mental health problems, visited a doctor in the weeks before she was found dead and it was suspected she may be bipolar, according to her mother Christine.

The grieving mother said she hoped her daughter's memory would not be defined by her final months.

Christine Flack with her daughter Caroline. - Credit: Chris Flack

She told The Sun newspaper: "It's so important to me that Carrie is not tainted by those last few months of her life. It's tragic. I hate the memory of my daughter to be a negative one because she wasn't negative.

"She always saw the positive in something. She was so fun, so kind, so funny, so loving; she always tried to be a good role model for young women especially - I want her to be remembered for these things.

"Carrie suffered for a long while, but never showed it because her outgoing personality covered everything.

"Mainly she was happy, and funny and brilliant. She just had these terrific down times - and not many people saw those down times."

Mrs Flack, who last year shared one of her daughter's final messages with the EDP, previously criticised social media companies for failing to protect her daughter from abuse on their platforms.

Miss Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15, 2020.

A coroner ruled she took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of the former Strictly winner's social media posts in which she urged people to "be kind".

To contact the Samaritans, call 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit https://www.samaritans.org/