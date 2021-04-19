Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast

Published: 2:50 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM April 19, 2021

influencer and health coach Carly Rowena lost her opal wedding ring (pictured) on a trip to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Carly Rowena

An influencer and health coach with hundreds of thousands of social media followers has lost her one-of-a-kind wedding ring on a trip to the coast.

Carly Rowena, 33, said she was desperate to find the ring which was set with an opal stone following her trip to Cromer on Sunday, April 18.

"I'm heartbroken to lose it," she said. "It's an opal stone because that's my dad's birthstone. I don't know how much it's worth but it means the world to me."

influencer and health coach Carly Rowena lost her opal wedding ring (pictured) on a trip to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Carly Rowena

Carly said the ring was crafted by one of her best friends, based on a drawing made by her husband. She said it served as both her engagement and wedding ring and had three or four small diamonds on either side of the opal on a rose gold band.

Carly said she was with some friends, her husband and two-year-old daughter on the trip to Cromer. They parked at Runton Road car park at around 1.30pm, before walking down to Mary Jane's Fish Bar. They then walked down to the Esplanade and onto Cromer Pier, where they ate their chips in one of the areas sheltered from the wind by glass barriers.

They then walked west along the Promenade to a children's play area with play equipment that looks like a ship, before returning to the top of a cliff via a white staircase, heading back to their car and leaving the town about 5pm.

Carly said after she later realised the ring was missing, she and a friend returned to Cromer to search for it, without luck, until about 8.30pm.

influencer and health coach Carly Rowena lost her opal wedding ring (pictured) on a trip to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Carly Rowena

"I’ve never lost anything before, I have no idea where I dropped it," she said.

Carly has 129,000 followers on Instagram and 422,000 YouTube subscribers.

She said she had been encouraged by the response she had got after she shared news of the lost ring via her social media accounts.

"I've been overwhelmed by how kind people have been," she said. "Social media has been so good to me, I've even had a couple of people offer to go and have a look for it for me with metal detectors.

"The Internet has been amazing."

Anyone who can help, or has found the ring can contact Carly by email at carlyrowena@me.com.



