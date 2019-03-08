CARLFest to return this weekend

CARLFest 2018 event organisers at the Mariners Rest pub, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A four-day music festival in memory of a Lowestoft man is set to return for its eighth year this bank holiday weekend.

Rebecca Purvis performing on stage at CARLFest 2018 at the Mariners Rest pub, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Rebecca Purvis performing on stage at CARLFest 2018 at the Mariners Rest pub, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Mariners Rest, in Lowestoft, will welcome visitors to CARLFest for an array of live music, as organisers aim to raise thousands once again to help people in the area who are affected financially due to illness.

The festival will remember Dean 'Carl' Lawson, who passed away shortly after setting up the Care and Real Lovin' charitable foundation in March 2012.

After raising £4,000 with the 2012 event, the group have gone on to raise more than £30,000 to help members of the community.

This year, more than 30 live music acts will perform across two stages, while festival-goers can also enjoy family entertainment, barbeques, a charity raffle and fundraising activities.

Starting at 8pm on Friday, August 23, the Jamos and Sir Mathew Band will kick off proceedings, followed by Come in Silence and Jokers Wild.

The festival returns at 1pm on Saturday, with the line up including Baden A, Ayesha Graham, Lincoln Skins, Zingaro Blue, Discharge Lounge, Tell No Tales, The Coral Cross Band, Like Optimists and Ukulele Simon.

At 1pm on Sunday, Songbird Acoustic will perform, followed by Floyd, Chris Taylor, The Kinsman, Classified, Promise Theory, Zipfels Barber, Kobalt and Junk Shop Poets.

The festival will conclude on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with Two Dog Saloon performing at 2pm, followed by Knotted, The Old Stuff Trio, F.O.B, Jamos, Same Ole Devil, and Storm at 8pm.

Mr Lawson hailed from the Middlesbrough area and worked at the Bird's Eye factory Lowestoft after moving to the town.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, which was later identified as Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of the disease in which cancer cells are found in the bone or soft tissue.

He went on to work behind the bar of the Mariner's Rest, becoming popular with customers.

For more information, visit the foundation's facebook page at www.facebook.com/CareAndRealLovin/