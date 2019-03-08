Search

Care home hosting Bank Holiday anniversary parade

PUBLISHED: 23:46 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:46 22 August 2019

Olive House Residential Care Home in Newton Flotman opens a new quiet room and new bedrooms after completion of an extension.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A village care home is going back in time to celebrate a special anniversary.

Olive House Residential Care Home on Olive Avenue, Newton Flotman, is celebrating its 20th year with a Bank Holiday Monday fete.

The event will kick off with a carnival parade starting at 11.30am from the home.

After that, Olive House will be transformed to host a 1960s-themed ball at 2pm.

The event is open to the local community as well as family and friends.

Kerry Gooda, manager of Olive House residential home, said: "We are looking forward to celebrating this special day. Olive House has been providing care for two decades and it's a great chance to take stock and reflect on the great work the team has done - and continues to do here.

"Looking back through the years, what remains the same is the constant commitment to the happiness and welfare of our residents. We are very proud of our home."

Call 01508 471718 for details.

