Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 09:58 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 17 November 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAA

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One from the EAAA were called out at 9.51am on Sunday, November 15 after a man in his 70s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

The helicopter was landed in a field close to the scene as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his seventies who suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Carl Smith assisted EEAST by giving the patient a full assessment and providing A&E level care at the scene.

“The man was then transported to hospital, by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment.”

