Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 25 July 2019

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Archant

Caravans and other vehicles have moved onto a recreation ground near Norwich.

Costessey Town Council said three caravans and five vehicles drove onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane in Costessey on Monday afternoon.

A town council spokesperson said they had made all relevant authorities aware of the situation, including Norfolk police, which is visiting the site on a daily basis.

The spokesperson said there would be an update regarding the encampment next week.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

