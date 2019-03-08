Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google Archant

Caravans and other vehicles have moved onto a recreation ground near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Costessey Town Council said three caravans and five vehicles drove onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane in Costessey on Monday afternoon.

A town council spokesperson said they had made all relevant authorities aware of the situation, including Norfolk police, which is visiting the site on a daily basis.

The spokesperson said there would be an update regarding the encampment next week.