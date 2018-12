Emergency services tackle caravan on fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a fire on Waterlow Road near Terrington St Clement. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of a caravan fire in West Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire crews were called shortly after 1.30pm today (Sunday, December 2) to the fire on Waterlow Road in Hay Green, near Terrington St Clement and King’s Lynn.

Ambulance and police services were not needed, and the fire was was put out by 2.05pm.