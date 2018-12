Car set alight in arson attack

Firefighters were called out to a car which had been set alight Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A car was torched in a suspected arson attack in west Norfolk.

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

One appliance was needed to deal with the blaze, on Queen Mary Road in King’s Lynn.

Crews used hand appliances and a thermal imaging camera to check it was extinguished. Norfolk fire service said the car was deliberately set alight.