Car ends up in a ditch following a crash on the A149

Published: 11:28 AM July 16, 2021

A car has left the road and ended up in a ditch following a collision between two vehicles on the A149 in North Norfolk.

Emergency services including the police, ambulance and fire service are currently on the scene of the crash in Thorpe Market.

Police were called to the A149 at its junction with Church Road at 10.32am following reports of a collision between a Honda Jazz and a Toyota Yaris.

The Honda Jazz has left the road and ended up in a ditch.

No one is understood to have sustained any serious injuries.

The collision is causing delays on the A149 and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.



