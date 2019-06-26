Search

Shopkeeper's building shook after car ploughed into Sprowston Road wall

26 June, 2019 - 14:49
The scene of the crash on Sprowston Road, Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the crash on Sprowston Road, Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A Norwich shop owner says his building shook when a car smashed into his neighbour's wall on Sprowston Road.

The scene of the crash on Sprowston Road, Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Paul Baitey, who owns Newscene, opposite The Brickmakers pub, said he heard an "almighty screech" moments before the vehicle struck the wall on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called, but the driver fled the scene before they arrived.

Mr Baitey, who was working at the time, said: "I heard this almighty screech from the tyres and then there was this bang, and my whole building shook.

"When I looked up, I saw this car going down the road. It was a good job no one was walking around there."

The impact knocked down the front garden walls of two neighbouring properties next to Mr Baitey's shop.

Norfolk police confirmed they were called at 12.37pm on June 25 to reports that a car had hit a wall.

A police spokesperson said the investigation was passed on to the traffic justice unit for enquiries.

The spokesperson said confirmed no one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

- Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

