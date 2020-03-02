Search

Emergency services tackle car fire in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 22:24 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:32 02 March 2020

Lowestoft Police are assisting Suffolk Fire Service at the scene of a car fire. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Lowestoft Police are assisting Suffolk Fire Service at the scene of a car fire. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Dramatic photos show smoke billowing from a car fire in a Lowestoft street.

Suffolk Fire Service were called out to Rant Score, opposite Dukes Head Street, in Lowestoft, at 9.23pm this evening following reports of a vehicle fire.

One crew from Lowestoft South was dispatched and spent half-an-hour tackling the blaze.

Members of the town's police team shared two dramatic photos from the scene of the vehicle hidden by rising smoke.

Firefighters can be seen wearing breathing apparatus and using hoses to tackle the flames.

Suffolk Fire Service recorded the fire was extinguished just before 9.55pm.

