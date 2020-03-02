Emergency services tackle car fire in Lowestoft

Lowestoft Police are assisting Suffolk Fire Service at the scene of a car fire. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

Dramatic photos show smoke billowing from a car fire in a Lowestoft street.

Lowestoft Police are assisting Suffolk Fire Service at the scene of a car fire. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Suffolk Fire Service were called out to Rant Score, opposite Dukes Head Street, in Lowestoft, at 9.23pm this evening following reports of a vehicle fire.

One crew from Lowestoft South was dispatched and spent half-an-hour tackling the blaze.

Members of the town's police team shared two dramatic photos from the scene of the vehicle hidden by rising smoke.

Firefighters can be seen wearing breathing apparatus and using hoses to tackle the flames.

Suffolk Fire Service recorded the fire was extinguished just before 9.55pm.