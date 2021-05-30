Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Published: 8:12 PM May 30, 2021 Updated: 8:13 PM May 30, 2021

Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their home on Harvey Drive, North Walsham, on May 30, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A shocked couple face having to rebuild part of their newly-renovated bungalow and temporarily move out after a car crashed into it.

A red Ford Fiesta hit the bathroom wall of Gail and Ray Westfield's home in Harvey Drive, North Walsham, at around 4pm on Sunday, May 30.

The Ford Fiesta that crashed into the bathroom wall of a bungalow on Harvey Drive, North Walsham, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

An elderly woman, who was driving the Fiesta, was taken to hospital by paramedics to be checked but was not seriously injured.

Mrs Westfield, who was in her neighbour's home at the time of the crash, said her husband was lucky not to get hurt.

Mrs Westfield, a retired nurse, who moved to the cul-de-sac five years ago, said: "My husband had gone to the bathroom and he heard an almighty bang. My neighbour and I jumped. I would have thought everyone around here heard it. We thought a bird had hit a window or the door had slammed shut.

"Next I knew, my husband was knocking on the door saying I had better come home because a car had hit our bathroom. We went into shock."

She said the woman who was driving could walk after the crash and Mr Westfield described her as "white as a sheet".

The inside of Gail and Ray Westfield's bathroom which was damaged after a car crashed into the external wall on Sunday, May 30, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The 70-year-old said the driver told her she had been visiting her son who lives in Harvey Drive and was attempting to turn around in a turning circle.

Mrs Westfield, who called 999, was glad the woman was not seriously hurt.

She added she was glad her husband was standing up at the time of the crash rather than sitting down because: "It could have been a lot worse."

Mr Westfield, 73, a retired plumber, said: "It is what it is. You can't do anything about it."

As well as the badly damaged bathroom, which was upgraded two years ago, there is a major crack in a bedroom ceiling and wall.

The crack in the ceiling of the bedroom in Gail and Ray Westfield's home on Harvey Drive, North Walsham, after a car crashed into their bungalow on May 30, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The couple, who spent thousands on renovating their home after gutting it, have been warned they will most likely have to move out and rebuild part of the damaged wall due to risks of it falling in.

Mrs Westfield was also upset as the crash came on the week her family was due to visit from Lincolnshire, the first time they would have met since the March 2020 lockdown.

Police attended the scene, along with fire officers and a recovery truck which moved the Fiesta at 6.30pm.







