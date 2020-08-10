Search

Road closed after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 13:57 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 10 August 2020

Norfolk police were called to reports of a Citroën car crashing into a house on London Road in Dereham at 11.31am on Monday, August 10. Picture: ollyhillphotography

Norfolk police were called to reports of a Citroën car crashing into a house on London Road in Dereham at 11.31am on Monday, August 10. Picture: ollyhillphotography

An air ambulance has been called to the centre of a town after a car crashed into a house.

Norfolk police were called to reports of a Citroën car crashing into a house on London Road in Dereham at 11.31am on Monday, August 10. Picture: ollyhillphotography

Norfolk police were called to reports of a Citroën car hitting a house on London Road in Dereham at 11.31am on Monday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton all attended the incident to help free a woman from her car and make the scene safe.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called to treat the woman.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the nearby Recreation Ground.

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norfolk Police closed the road in both directions and said it will remain closed for “some time”.

They urged motorists to avoid the area.

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail NicholsonEmergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

