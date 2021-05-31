'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Aubrey Eke was fast asleep at his home in Holt when he was awoken by what has become a familiar sound - a car smashing through his front room.
A VW Golf which had approached the junction between Hunworth Road and the B1149 became the third car to hit Mr Eke's Norwich Road home in 20 years of living there.
But Mr Eke says the latest incident is the worst, as it has left him only able to use the kitchen and conservatory after the impact moved the house and left its other rooms unstable.
He called for action, saying the road needed changing, with more signage and lighting, as the current warning sign is not visible until motorists are at the junction.
Mr Eke said: "This is a very dangerous road and people will not believe me, but it's the third time I've been hit in 20 years.
"The cars don't stop, it came from Hunworth Road and came straight across and into the house, it's the same as the previous three incidents.
"This is the worst one though, because it's gone too far and I've been condemned to the kitchen and the conservatory.
"People need to see this."
He said he was being visited by his insurance provider on bank holiday Monday, but said he did not want to move out of the property while repair works took place.
He said he said been visited by the driver's family on Monday, who came to apologise for the damage. It is understood the driver was treated for injuries after the incident.
A neighbour, who chose not to be named, said the road was a blackspot for incidents, adding that residents often see drivers doing make-up and eating as they're driving.
The neighbour said: "It's horrendous, I thought we were back in shutdown this morning with the road closed because it was so quiet, it's a real problem, we need it changing."
It comes after a home in North Walsham was struck by a car on Sunday night.