Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car crash leaves Norwich homes without power

PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 January 2019

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. UK Power Networks

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. UK Power Networks

Archant

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole.

Homes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. Picture: UK Power NetworksHomes in Norwich have been left without power after a car crashed into an electricity pole. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks was made aware of the cut at 5:01am on Monday when users reported it.

It is thought that four customers were affected in one postcode area in Horsford, Hainford and Spixworth.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to repair an electricity pole which was hit by a car between Drayton Lane and School Road.

“For safety reasons we needed to turn off power supplies to four customers from 6.29am. Repairs continue to reconnect supplies.”

Power was regained at 12.34pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Scammers call to offer bogus adverts in free magazine, it is warned

Halesworth Police have warned people about the telephone scam. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Lamsey Lane in Heacham will be closed for repairs

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists