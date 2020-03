Fire crew called after car collides with pole

Firefighters were called after a car collided with a telegraph pole in Feltwell PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A fire crew was called out after a car collided with a telegraph pole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk fire service said the incident happened on the B1112 Wilton Road at Methwold, near Thetford, just before 11.30am.

Firefighters from the village made the scene and the vehicle safe.